VIDEO: Korean Man In Lord Krishna's Look Wins Hearts On Internet, Netizens Praise, 'Cutest Kanha Ever!'

A Korean man adorned in Lord Krishna's look is winning hearts on social media. Netizens are calling him 'cutest Kanha' while some also said that 'Lord Krishna would have looked exactly like this.' The video is receiving several comments on the Internet; it was posted by an Indian fashion designer based in Seoul, Aanchal Aware. She posted the now viral video on the occasion of Janmashtami on August 17.

Korean Man As Lord Krishna

A viral video on social media shows an adorable look of a Korean man as Lord Krishna. The man identified by his username on Instagram @baeyunsooo totally assimilates himself in Kanha's look. The text on the video reads, "Korean by blood, Kanha by soul."

Watch Video:

Aanchal Aware, who posted the video, wrote in the caption, "Presenting✨ Our very own Krishna. Yunsoo truly embodies Kanha’s spirit—his natkhat pan, pyaara pan, compassion, charm, and beauty all shine through in the way he lives & how he is. Just like Kanha’s presence could light up hearts, this human is the sunshine of my life and my family’s, too. Seeing him dressed as Krishna, he looked even more beautiful than I had imagined."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "You’re so cute to be lord Krishna." While another wrote, "Cutest krishna ever." One user commented, "The charm of kanna in him.." While one commented, "Tears won't stop after seeing this you nailed, Jai Shree Krishna."

Some of the netizens also commented that he would look adorable as Radha as well. One user wrote, "He would look equally jaw dropping as Radha or Mohini." While another wrote, "In one lila , Krishna and Radha exchanged their clothing . Krishna dressed as Radha and Radha dressed as Krishna. This reel here reminded me of that lila. As if Radha dressed like Krishna. Radhe Radhe."

One user commented, "His looks beautiful if he was a radha but he's soooo good." While one commented, "He's beautiful, what he will more in Radha outfit look."