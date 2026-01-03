 Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292

Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced that Mumbai Metro 3, the Aqua Line, will add more trains from Monday, January 5. This move aims to improve connectivity between North and South Mumbai, easing road traffic and reducing pressure on suburban railways.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 3 becomes fully operational in 2025, marking a historic leap in underground mass transit connectivity across the city | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Saturday, January 3, announced that the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, will start additional train services starting Monday. Metro Line 3, which connects North and South Mumbai, eases connectivity and pressure on road traffic and suburban railways.

According to the MMRC notification, from Monday to Friday, the day trips will increase to 292 from the earlier 265. On Saturday, the train services will run 236 daily trips from the earlier 209 trips. While the MMRC added that there will be no change to the Sunday schedule, and trains will continue to run the usual 198 trips.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265...

Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265...

'Can Lead To Serious Breathing Issues': Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna Calls For Removal Of Dusty...

'Can Lead To Serious Breathing Issues': Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna Calls For Removal Of Dusty...

NCP Reunion On Cards Soon? Ajit Pawar’s 'Tuzhya Tondaat Saakhar Pado' Remark During...

NCP Reunion On Cards Soon? Ajit Pawar’s 'Tuzhya Tondaat Saakhar Pado' Remark During...

Thane: Over 14,000 People Screened For Tuberculosis Using AI-Based Handheld X-Ray Machines

Thane: Over 14,000 People Screened For Tuberculosis Using AI-Based Handheld X-Ray Machines

Thane Crime: Assistant Police Inspector Arrested For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe

Thane Crime: Assistant Police Inspector Arrested For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe