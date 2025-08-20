Navi Mumbai: Woman Left Bleeding As Slab Crashes Down In Nerul Flat Amid Relentless Rains

A woman was injured after a portion of a slab collapsed inside a flat at Vighnaharta Society, Sector-1, Nerul, on Wednesday afternoon. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A video of the incident, shows the woman bleeding and visibly shaken following the collapse.

According to civic officials, the structure had already been in a deteriorated state and the recent spell of heavy rainfall further weakened it, leading to the accident. “The slab gave way due to long-standing damage, made worse by continuous rains in the city,” an official confirmed.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of ageing housing societies in Navi Mumbai, many of which have been flagged for urgent repairs.

Authorities must carry out a structural audit of the building in the coming days.