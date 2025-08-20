Rekha Gupta Reacts After Attack During Public Meet, Says ‘Will Return With More Energy And Dedication’

Left: Rekha Gupta Right: Attacker | PTI/X

New Delhi: Hours after the attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has broken her silence on the matter. Taking to X, Gupta described the incident as a “cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.”

"The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people," she said.

Assuring her well-wishers of her well-being, Gupta said, "Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again."

"Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before," she added.

She further said,"Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength."

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters for the "immense love, blessings, and good wishes."

CM Gupta was allegedly attacked by a man at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday during the weekly Jan Sunvai (public meeting) session. The attacker has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. Reportedly, Sakariya is a dog lover, and his relative is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

According to Delhi CMO, the man attempted to assault the CM while she was interacting with citizens. “The accused has been nabbed by Delhi Police and is being questioned.” Delhi police has also filed an FIR of attempt to murder in connection to the attack.

It may not be confirmed whether the attacker assaulted CM Gupta for being accused by animal lovers of running a campaign against stray dogs.

Though Gupta had welcomed the Supreme Court's initial order of shifting all stray dogs to shelters, she recently urged officials to refrain from taking any harsh decisions against stray dogs until the apex court delivers its final verdict that's currently kept reserved.