 Dhaka Alleges Anti-Bangladesh Activities Being Carried Out By Awami League Workers, MEA Rejects Charges
Dhaka demanded the closure of alleged Awami League offices and urged India to prevent anti-Bangladesh activities by Bangladeshi nationals on Indian soil.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

New Delhi has firmly rejected Bangladesh's allegations that anti-state activities are being conducted by Awami League workers and leaders from Indian territory, describing the charges as misplaced.

Hours after Bangladesh's interim government accused the ousted party of establishing offices in Delhi and Kolkata, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a categorical denial on Wednesday.

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law," the MEA stated. "The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced."

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry had earlier claimed that Sheikh Hasina's Awami League had set up operations in Indian cities, citing media reports of public outreach activities by party members. The interim government branded such activities as "an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh," warning they could damage bilateral relations.

India reiterated its expectation for "free, fair and inclusive elections" in Bangladesh at the earliest opportunity.

