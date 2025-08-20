 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 20, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery August 20, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations