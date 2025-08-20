UP Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Exercise For 3 Hours & Starving Her To Attain a Figure Like Nora Fatehi In Ghaziabad

Nora Fatehi | Instaram/@Nora Fatehi

Ghaziabad: A bizarre and disturbing case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for allegedly harassing her to maintain a physique resembling Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi.

According to the complaint lodged at Muradnagar Police Station, the woman stated that her husband, Shivam Ujjwal, a government physical education teacher, pressured her to exercise for three hours daily. If she failed to complete the routine, he reportedly starved her.

The couple got married on March 6, 2025, in Meerut. The woman described herself as being of 'average height and fair complexion' but claimed she faced constant taunts from her husband and in-laws regarding her physical appearance.

Frustrated By Constant Taunts

She alleged that her husband repeatedly insulted her, saying his life was ruined by marrying her and that he could have married a woman as attractive as Nora Fatehi.

She further alleged that her husband had a keen interest in other women and frequently watched objectionable pictures and videos of girls on social media.

Allegation Of Forced Abortion

In a serious accusation, the woman claimed that when she became pregnant, her husband secretly administered abortion pills without her consent.

Dowry Harassment By In-Laws

The complaint also includes allegations against her in-laws, who, she claimed, harassed her for dowry. When their demands were not met, they allegedly subjected her to mental and physical abuse.

According to Navbharat Times, the woman stated that her family gave jewelry worth ₹16 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, and ₹10 lakh in cash at the time of marriage. She claimed the total wedding expenses amounted to around ₹76 lakh.

Police Action

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the Shivam, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. An investigation is currently underway.