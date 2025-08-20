 UP Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Exercise For 3 Hours & Starving Her To Attain a Figure Like Nora Fatehi In Ghaziabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Exercise For 3 Hours & Starving Her To Attain a Figure Like Nora Fatehi In Ghaziabad

UP Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Exercise For 3 Hours & Starving Her To Attain a Figure Like Nora Fatehi In Ghaziabad

According to the complaint lodged at Muradnagar Police Station, the woman stated that her husband, Shivam Ujjwal, a government physical education teacher, pressured her to exercise for three hours daily. If she failed to complete the routine, he reportedly starved her.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Nora Fatehi | Instaram/@Nora Fatehi

Ghaziabad: A bizarre and disturbing case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for allegedly harassing her to maintain a physique resembling Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi.

According to the complaint lodged at Muradnagar Police Station, the woman stated that her husband, Shivam Ujjwal, a government physical education teacher, pressured her to exercise for three hours daily. If she failed to complete the routine, he reportedly starved her.

The couple got married on March 6, 2025, in Meerut. The woman described herself as being of 'average height and fair complexion' but claimed she faced constant taunts from her husband and in-laws regarding her physical appearance.

Frustrated By Constant Taunts

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

She alleged that her husband repeatedly insulted her, saying his life was ruined by marrying her and that he could have married a woman as attractive as Nora Fatehi.

She further alleged that her husband had a keen interest in other women and frequently watched objectionable pictures and videos of girls on social media.

Allegation Of Forced Abortion

In a serious accusation, the woman claimed that when she became pregnant, her husband secretly administered abortion pills without her consent.

Dowry Harassment By In-Laws

The complaint also includes allegations against her in-laws, who, she claimed, harassed her for dowry. When their demands were not met, they allegedly subjected her to mental and physical abuse.

According to Navbharat Times, the woman stated that her family gave jewelry worth ₹16 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, and ₹10 lakh in cash at the time of marriage. She claimed the total wedding expenses amounted to around ₹76 lakh.

Read Also
UP Constable Breaks Down Door, Performs CPR To Revive Unconscious Youth Who Attempted Suicide Over...
article-image

Police Action

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the Shivam, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. An investigation is currently underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations