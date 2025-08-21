 UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:26 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has issued a stern warning against the black marketing of fertilizers, directing officials to continuously monitor the situation to prevent farmers from facing problems. The government stated that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the state and that adequate stock is available.

The Agriculture Department confirmed that a total of 42.64 lakh metric tons of fertilizer has been sold so far this year, which is significantly more than the 36.76 lakh metric tons sold during the same period last year. Specifically, urea sales increased by 16.04%.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to farmers to avoid hoarding fertilizers and to buy only what is necessary.

He also instructed district officials to conduct regular inspections and maintain open communication with farmers to resolve their issues, reinforcing the government's commitment to ensuring fair access to agricultural resources.

