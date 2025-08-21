 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSamajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Reacting in Tundla, Akhilesh questioned the timing. “Why are these replies coming after three years? This ‘trio’ will now be taken to court,” he said, adding that the matter had shifted from a party dispute to a confrontation between the Election Commission and the DMs themselves.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his attack on the UP government after the district magistrates of Jaunpur, Kasganj, and Barabanki rejected SP’s allegations of voter list manipulation.

In 2022, SP had submitted 18,000 affidavits to the Election Commission alleging large-scale voter deletions. Three years later, the DMs released their findings, stating that most names had been removed either due to duplication or death of the voters. Jaunpur officials reported that five names were deleted as the individuals had died before 2022. Kasganj found seven duplicate entries and one voter removed on family’s request after death. Barabanki maintained that two contested names were still present in the list.

Reacting in Tundla, Akhilesh questioned the timing. “Why are these replies coming after three years? This ‘trio’ will now be taken to court,” he said, adding that the matter had shifted from a party dispute to a confrontation between the Election Commission and the DMs themselves.

Read Also
'Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Will Fulfil Rajiv Gandhi’s Aspirations Only After Becoming PM,' Says...
article-image

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said that no such affidavits were received. In response, Akhilesh posted digital receipts and email records claiming proof of submission.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

He alleged a “joint cover-up” between the government, EC, and local officials, calling it a “democratic heist.”

SP leaders have also targeted the DMs online, demanding accountability and an independent probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations