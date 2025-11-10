 Bihar Tragedy: 5 Family Members Killed As Roof Of House Collapses In Patna's Danapur; Video Surfaces
In Patna's Diara area, five family members died when the roof of their old house, built under the Indira Awas Yojana scheme, collapsed late Sunday night. The financially weak family was unable to repair the damaged structure, weakened further by recent floods. Locals demand compensation and preventive action, while authorities have launched an inquiry.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Patna: In a tragic incident, five members of a family were killed when the roof of an old house collapsed in the Diara area under the Danapur Assembly constituency of Patna district.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Manas Naya Panapur 42 Patti village late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as house owner Bablu Khan (32), his wife Roshan Khatoon (30), son Mohammad Chand (10), daughter Rukhsar (12) and their youngest daughter Chandni (2).

According to locals, the family had gone to sleep after dinner when the roof caved in.

Hearing a loud crash, neighbours rushed to the spot and found the house completely flattened.

Panchayat head Vakil Rai said that after several hours of effort, the bodies of all five victims were retrieved from the debris.

Villagers said the house was constructed a few years ago under the Indira Awas Yojana scheme, and cracks had already developed in the walls and the roof. They claimed that the family was financially weak and unable to get repairs done.

Residents demanded adequate compensation and immediate assistance from the administration.

The station house officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an administrative inquiry has been initiated.

Former village head C.P. Singh said several old houses in the Diara belt are in a dilapidated condition, and stressed that the administration must take preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

The tragic accident has caused deep shock in the area.

Locals said old structures must be inspected and strengthened regularly, and added that proper maintenance and quality monitoring of housing scheme constructions are necessary to avoid such loss of lives.

The diara areas have been affected by the flood that recently came in during the Monsoon season this year. This is one of the reasons for weakening the structures in the region.

The local police are monitoring the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

