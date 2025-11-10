 'Aur Ab Delhi Ki Air Quality Ke Charche...': Jonty Rhodes Calls Out Delhi’s Toxic Air, Vijay Shekhar Sharma Turns Concern Into Viral Conversation
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes flagged the alarming air quality in Delhi, contrasting it with his peaceful life in a fishing village in Goa. His post sparked debate on social media.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Jonty Rhodes Airs Concern Over Delhi Smog. | Photo- X (Twitter)

New Delhi: On his way to Ranchi, Jonty Rhodes couldn’t help but notice the heavy haze hanging over Delhi. He shared his discomfort online, writing, 'Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa.'

Delhi’s air quality index had just shot up into the 'very poor' and 'severe' range again, thanks to winter smog and the city’s usual still air.

People jumped in right away. Rhodes’ post struck a chord—folks started sharing their own stories of breathing Delhi’s thick air, and some said they envied his quieter life in Goa. More than that, his comment set off a bigger conversation about public health, how India’s cities are run, and what kind of lives people want to lead. When someone as well-known as Rhodes calls out the problem, it seems to wake people up all over again.

article-image

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, an entrepreneur, joined the thread with a bit of humor. He pointed out that Rhodes’ escape to Goa—and the struggles of Delhi’s air—had now 'gone global.' His comment kept the conversation rolling and showed how pollution in Delhi isn’t just a local story anymore.

At the core, this whole exchange drives home how serious Delhi’s air pollution has become. It’s not just about coughs and masks; it’s about the city’s reputation too. Every winter, high pollution feels almost routine. Still, when people like Rhodes and Sharma speak up, it reminds everyone how urgent it is to fix things—better city planning, stricter rules on emissions, and getting more people to care. The more attention this gets, the more pressure there is for real change. And honestly, Delhi needs it.

