Market Outlook: Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 26, 2025

Nifty index opened flattish and failed to hold the morning high and sunk throughout the day. It respected support of 26150 zones and witnessed some slack with lack of follow up buying. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame but has been making higher highs – higher lows from the last four sessions which indicates overall trend remains positive. Now it has to cross and hold above 26150 zones for an up move towards 26250 then 26325 zones while supports can be seen at 26050 then 25950 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26200 then 26300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 26200 strike. Call writing is seen at 26200 then 26300 strike while Put writing is seen at 26150 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25700 to 26500 zones while an immediate range between 26000 to 26300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and in the initial hour of the session, bulls attempted to cross and sustain above the previous day’s high. However, the index failed to hold those levels and witnessed mild profit booking thereafter. For the rest of the session it inched lower in a slow and steady manner though overall momentum remained missing on both sides. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle and continues to trade in a narrow range indicating indecision. Now it has to cross and hold above 85500 zone for an upside move towards 85700 then previous lifetime high of 86000 while supports are seen at 85200 then 84900 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and extended the momentum towards 59500 zones in the initial hour of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and gradually drifted lower towards 59150 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to hold above 59000 zones for a bounce towards 59500 then 59750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 59000 then 58750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.16% at 26164 levels. Positive setup seen in IIFL, Manappuram Finance, Indus Tower, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, National Aluminium, MCX, PB Fintech, Shriram Finance and RVNL while weakness in IEX, Bandhan Bank, Delhivery, IOC, Jindal Steel, VBL, TMPV, Sonacoms and Cipla.

Technical call of the day :

Buy PNBHOUSING CMP 966 SL 937 TGT 1020

Stock has broken out from a consolidation zone with higher than average traded volumes on the daily scale. The MACD momentum indicator us rising to support the up move.

Top 5 Stocks in focus for 26th Dec 2025

VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project – has been declared the preferred bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Developer Consortium comprises of Metito Utilities Limited, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge Limited Company.

Castrol India - British Petroleum (BP Inc), had agreed to sell a 65% stake in Castrol to investment firm Stonepeak for about $6 billion, in a deal that values the oil major's lubricants unit at $10.1 billion. BP will retain exposure to Castrol's growth plan over the coming years via a 35% interest in a new joint venture, with Stonepeak holding the remaining 65%.

Coal India - Company announced proposed listings of two more of its major subsidiaries on Dalal Street, setting the stage for a wave of high-profile public sector offerings (IPOs) and helping kick-start India’s IPO market calendar for 2026. Company said its board has granted in-principle approval for the listing of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the firm.

Apollo Hospital - National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued an observation letter with 'No Objections' for the proposed demerger of its digital health & pharmacy (Apollo Health Company) businesses into a new entity. It will be signaling significant regulatory progress and unlocking value, exciting investors who see potential in the specialized businesses.

Blue Star - Managing Director said the air-conditioner maker is seeing early signs of a pickup after what he described as a 'bad year' for the cooling industry, though he cautioned that the second half recovery will not fully offset the summer-season slowdown.