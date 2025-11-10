 Arrested J&K Doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul In Faridabad
Investigators have identified another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, for suspected involvement in stocking and concealing the seized explosives and arms in Faridabad.

Aditi
Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Faridabad: In an anti-terror breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from Haryana’s Faridabad, after disclosures made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor.

The recovery is being described by officials as one of the largest explosives seizures linked to the Valley in recent years.

Doctor’s Tip-Off Leads To Massive Recovery

The explosives and arms were found after information provided by Dr Aadil Ahmad Rather during interrogation. Rather, who was earlier arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur for allegedly putting up posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, is currently in police custody. During questioning, he revealed details that led investigators to the Faridabad location where the explosives were stored.

Officials said an earlier search in Kashmir had already uncovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to Rather at the Government Medical College in Anantnag. The latest recovery, based on his confession, has widened the scope of the investigation.

Second Doctor Under Scanner

Investigators have identified another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, for suspected involvement in stocking and concealing the seized explosives and arms in Faridabad. Both doctors are now back in Jammu and Kashmir and remain under police custody.

Sources told India Today that several other medical professionals from the region have also come under scrutiny for alleged links with terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Security agencies believe the network may have been involved in smuggling and storing arms outside the Union Territory.

The accused have been booked under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further recoveries and arrests are expected as the investigation continues into the suspected terror supply chain.

