Delhi AAP Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses CM Rekha Gupta Govt Of Manipulating AQI Data Amid Severe Pollution Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government of manipulating air quality data amid rising pollution levels in the capital and across North India.

Alleging "deception and data tampering," Bharadwaj claimed that AQI monitoring stations are shut down or surrounded by artificial spraying when pollution spikes, asserting that "the government's intention is not to reduce pollution, but to reduce its figures."

"The problem of pollution is not new for Delhi and North India. The anger among people, especially intellectuals, stems from the government's deception and tampering with data. As soon as pollution increases, the government shuts down AQI monitoring stations. Wherever AQI is high, spraying is being done around those AQI monitoring stations... People are troubled and stunned to see that major institutions are involved in this tampering, and that the fraud is happening openly... The government's intention is not to reduce pollution but to reduce its figures...," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police detained people protesting at India Gate, demanding that the government formulate policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital region.

New Delhi district DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court's directions. That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines. At India Gate, people come along with their families to enjoy, and it is a national monument. There are VIP routes here; we are deployed here regularly."

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the ruling BJP government got water sprinkled on AQI monitors to lower the readings.

Kakkar demanded that the government formulate policies to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region as she joined the protests at India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Kakkar said, "The BJP got water to be sprinkled on AQI monitors to lower the readings. The BJP is manipulating the data. This lowers the BJP's integrity and credibility. Even the BJP people should be here with us, but they are sitting at home with their air purifiers. The BJP needs to understand that the air and water are not a matter of politics."

The air quality in the national capital plunged into the 'severe' category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 415, and Bawana registered the highest level at 436. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 409, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 422 and 425, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 415, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

