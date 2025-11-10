Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details

Mumbai City Experiences Low Temperatures | File Photo

Delhi: As winter approaches, many regions of India are already experiencing cool weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall has begun in the hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himanchal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This weather pattern is also impacting other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

VIDEO | The tourist town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a surge in visitors over the weekend, marking the return of tourist activity as the winter season sets in. With snowfall gracing the higher reaches, tourists flocked to the hill station to enjoy the scenic beauty… pic.twitter.com/dlTArj4rnN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2025

Cold wave conditions in India

According to the IMD, snowfall in northern India has brought premature winter to Rajasthan. For the past few days, temperatures in some cities in the state have been below 10 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, a cold wave accompanied by intense cold swept through Sikar and Tonk. The weather department said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated regions of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to see a dip in temperatures on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh weather

The meteorological department said that Morning fog and mist have begun to appear in many districts of the state, and temperatures will rise in the upcoming days due to the effect of westerly winds.

Delhi weather

The constantly changing weather in the capital city is increasing the feeling of cold. Amid the constantly changing weather, the cold is now becoming more noticeable in the morning and at night. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may reach 10 degrees Celsius on November 11.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand weather

November ushers in chilly, winter-like conditions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, featuring brisk mornings and pleasant afternoons in the lower regions, while elevated areas may experience frigid temperatures and early snow. The weather department said temperatures are likely to decrease overnight, especially in mountainous areas, with the possibility of snowfall in places such as Kufri, Manali, and Auli.