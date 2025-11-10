 Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Light To Moderate Rainfall; Here's To Check Details
Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Light To Moderate Rainfall; Here's To Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in coastal region of Karnataka on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 19 degrees Celsius and 268 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Weather Update |

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Monday, November 10, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected to remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The persistent rain is expected to cause problems such as waterlogging in several cities, creating difficulties for daily travelers. The meteorological department has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and minimize their outings to prevent any issues.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 95, which indicates a moderate air quality. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies But Unhealthy Air Quality; Overall AQI Recorded...
Don't take shelter under trees (because of lightning, falling branches) and stay away from exposed open areas.

Keep up with official updates (IMD bulletins, local authorities) so you know when landfall is, when danger passes.

If you live in a very flood-prone zone or a weak building, consider moving to a safer place/shelter as advised by local disaster management.

