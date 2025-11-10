 UP Shocker: Man Brutally Assaulted Using Rods & Sticks By Goons Outside Etawah House; 5 Held After Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral
UP Shocker: Man Brutally Assaulted Using Rods & Sticks By Goons Outside Etawah House; 5 Held After Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a group of at least a dozen men armed with rods and sticks stormed a house in Etawah district’s Badpura area and brutally assaulted a man. The victim was dragged out of his home, beaten mercilessly for nearly two minutes, and left bleeding on the ground. The attack was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Man Brutally Thrashed, Gunshots Fired While Fleeing

According to reports, the assailants not only thrashed the man but also fired gunshots while fleeing, creating panic in the area. The viral CCTV footage shows the attackers repeatedly striking the victim even as he struggled to defend himself. He was eventually left in a pool of blood by the attackers. Locals rushed to his aid after the group fled, leaving behind a scene of chaos and fear.

Following the viral spread of the video, Etawah Police acted swiftly, arresting five accused individuals in connection with the assault. In an official statement, the police said, “So far, five suspects have been arrested by the Badpura Police in connection with the incident. Raids are underway to trace the remaining accused.”

Police Nab 5, Recover Cars & Weapons Used In Attack

In a major development, the police recovered critical evidence based on the accused’s statements. During interrogation, officers seized two Scorpio SUVs, one white and another black, allegedly used during the attack. Additionally, police found a blood-stained bamboo stick and a solid wooden plank, both believed to have been used as weapons in the assault.

The arrested accused have been charged under several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 352, 351(3), 333, 117(2), and 288, along with provisions of the 7 CLA Act. Officials confirmed that the suspects have been sent to jail following due legal procedure.

