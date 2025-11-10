Kerala Local Body Polls To Be Held In Two Phases On December 9 And 11; Counting On Dec 13

The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. | Newsonair

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11.

Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will be held on December 9.

Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on December 13.

The last date for filing nominations is November 21, scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 22, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is November 24.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan announced that polls will be conducted in 1,199 of the 1,200 local bodies in Kerala, with Mattannur Municipality excluded as its council’s term is valid until 2027.

The elections will cover 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six corporations, making up a total of 23,512 wards.

There will be 33,746 polling stations across the state, and 2,84,30,761 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 2,841 NRI voters, Shajahan said.

He also announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect with immediate effect.

