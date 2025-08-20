'Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Will Fulfil Rajiv Gandhi’s Aspirations Only After Becoming PM,' Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has remarked that Rahul Gandhi will only fulfil former PM Rajiv Gandhi's aspirations and dreams after he becomes the Prime Minister of India, a press release by the CMO said.

Since the country needs the services of Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party and he will not rest until Rahul Gandhi is made Prime Minister.

Paying floral tributes to the Rajiv Gandhi statue on the occasion of the former PM's birth anniversary celebrations today, the CM said that Rajiv Gandhi is an inspiration to the youth. In line with the former PM's aspirations, the Congress will amend the existing law to allow the youth who completes 21 years to contest the Assembly elections soon after Rahul Gandhi assumes the PM post.

Live: Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy pays floral tribute to the statue of Late Sri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the Secretariat. https://t.co/xOxR44NfJG — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 20, 2025

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the yeoman services rendered by former PM Rajiv Gandhi for the upliftment of poorer sections, pioneering efforts to promote information technology and transparency in the governance in the country. Rajiv Gandhi was the inspiration to lay the foundation stone for Hitech City in Hyderabad, the CM said that the former Prime Minister sacrificed his life to protect the integrity of the country and also Integrated technology with governance to deliver transparent administration, the release said.

The CM recalled the visionary leader Rajiv Gandhi also provided women's reservation for their empowerment, introduced computers to the country and brought revolutionary changes in the Telecom sector during his regime.

According to the CMO, with the inspiration from Rajiv Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that the People's Government in Telangana state is moving forward to achieve socio-economic development. The government already enacted laws to provide a 42 per cent BC quota in education, employment and political opportunities and became the first state in the country to implement the SC sub categorisation.

