 'NDA Family Is Confident That He Will Be An Outstanding VP': PM Modi After CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination For Vice President Polls
NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Following the nomination of National Democratic Alliance Vice President nominee CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that he will be an "outstanding" Vice President. | X @narendramodi

Nw Delhi: Following the nomination of National Democratic Alliance Vice President nominee CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that he will be an "outstanding" Vice President.

"Along with Ministers, Party colleagues and NDA leaders, accompanied Thiru CP Radhakrishnan as he filed his nomination for the post of Vice President of India. The NDA family is confident that he will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the occasion.

Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of about 20 proposers and 20 supporters.

Earlier today, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises.

He also paid tribute to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rani Lakshmibai, BR Ambedkar and Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Parliament.CP Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, L Murugan and BJP leader Vinod Tawade.

Radhakrishnan has previously served as a Member of Parliament and as Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Modi praised his "dedication, humility, and intellect", noting his long-standing grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who has been the Maharashtra Governor since July 31, 2024, had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the two-time MP from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu's Tirrupur.

The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has achieved a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and became the state committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's precursor, in 1974. Before the Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).In the year 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, following which he was elected as a Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore in 1998 and reelected again in 1999.

During his tenure as MP, he served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. Radhakrishnan was also a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

