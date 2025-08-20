On Camera: Leopard Enters House, Suffocates Pet Dog Before Scaling Wall With Canine In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Terror has gripped rural areas of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district following a chilling leopard attack captured on CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media.

The horrifying incident occurred at farmer Dharmesh Sahu's home in Babu Saletola village on Monday night. Security cameras show the leopard scaling the compound wall before pouncing on the sleeping dog in the courtyard. The big cat gripped the pet's throat, refusing to let go as the animal struggled desperately before succumbing to its injuries.

Blood was left splattered across the courtyard as the leopard carried its prey back over the wall and vanished into the darkness.

The 34-year-old farmer's family discovered their missing dog and the bloodstains the following morning, only learning the full horror after reviewing CCTV footage. Forest department teams rushed to the scene as news spread throughout the village.

This marks the second such attack within days, following an incident at BJP councillor Babbu Khatwani's residence where the same leopard killed two puppies on 14-15 August.

Villagers now fear venturing outdoors after dusk. Despite repeated complaints to forest authorities, locals claim no action has been taken. Forest divisional officer Raunak Goyal confirmed surveillance operations are underway, with rescue plans being considered.