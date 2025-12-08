Nationwide Chaos As IndiGo Cancels Hundreds Of Flights; Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Worst Affected

Air travel across India has been in chaos with widespread IndiGo flight disruptions on Monday, and major airports across the country reported extensive cancellations. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Air travel across India has been in chaos with widespread IndiGo flight disruptions on Monday, and major airports across the country reported extensive cancellations.

Ahmedabad Airport reported 18 IndiGo cancellations by 8 AM, including nine arrivals and nine departures. However, airport authorities confirmed that terminal and airside operations remained smooth and that passenger facilitation was being handled. 21 IndiGo flights operated during this period, including seven arrivals and 14 departures.

At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), a total of 127 IndiGo flights were cancelled, with 65 arrivals and 62 departures affected.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) also saw a severe impact, with 77 IndiGo flights disrupted as of today, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, according to airport authorities.

Furthermore, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) recorded the highest number of cancellations so far today, with 75 departures and 59 arrivals, 134 flights in total, being called off.

Meanwhile, passengers at Chennai International Airport, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Assam's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport were stranded in terminal areas as they waited for updates on their flights.

Jaipur International Airport also reported multiple IndiGo cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities confirmed that the situation remained calm, with no major issues reported among passengers despite the cancellations.

Earlier today, amid continuing flight delays and cancellations affecting IndiGo operations across major airports in the country, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi issued a fresh passenger advisory urging travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

According to the passenger advisory by Delhi Airport, "IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."

"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smoother travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where on-ground staff is ready to help," the advisory further stated.

The advisory also highlighted the availability of multiple public transport options, including metro services, buses, and cabs, to help travellers commute to and from the airport more conveniently during the ongoing disruptions.

"For real-time updates and important information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairportnin," it further read.

