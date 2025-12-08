Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Of India Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; Here's To Check Details

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is already experiencing pleasant weather, and now the residents are set to experience cooler weather as temperatures will dip further, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 30 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 5: 53 PM. The humidity is expected to be around 49 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Dry weather is likely to continue across the state, with cold and foggy conditions possible in the morning."

Bengaluru AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is expected to reach around 190, which falls within the moderate range. An AQI between 90 and 200 is classified as moderate. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and rely on indoor air purification systems to minimize exposure. The weather department has specifically cautioned asthmatic patients, the elderly, and children. During periods of poor air quality, soothing the respiratory tract with herbal teas or warm water may help alleviate symptoms.

Weather forecast for the next three days

December 9: The minimum and maximum temperatures are 15 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is set to be around 50 per cent.

December 10: On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 14 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The residents are expected to experience cloudy skies, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

December 11: According to the IMD, the residents will experience cooler weather as temperatures are likely to dip below normal. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.