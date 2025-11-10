Man Dies By Suicide, Shoots Self At Delhi's Jantar Mantar; Police Launch Probe

New Delhi: A man reportedly shot himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, November 10, leading to intervention from local law enforcement. Police personnel reached the site shortly after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area as part of the initial probe, officials said.
The incident took place at around 9:00 am.
According to the Delhi Police, the deceased has not been identified yet. Forensic and investigation teams are examining the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
Further details are awaited.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines