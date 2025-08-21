West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had condemned the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, calls it ‘as something more than a super-Emergency’.

Taking to X, Mamata called the Constitution Amendment bill as ‘Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy’.

“I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India forever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India. This Bill now wants to finish the Independence of our Judiciary. What we are witnessing is unprecedented – the Bill is nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy. The Bill seeks to strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role – to take away the power of Courts to adjudicate on matters that lie at the very heart of justice and federal balance. This is not reform. This is regression,” (sic) said Mamata.

Condemning the same, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “If the central government actually wants to bring in true reform then they should keep a proper provision in the bill. I am challenging that not 30 days but they can keep the accused ministers in jail for 15 days and the provision should be if the accused is not proven guilty then the agencies that had arrested the alleged accused will be in jail for double the amount than the alleged accused minister. If they can bring this provision then TMC will support the bill.”

Congress former state president and former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the bill a ‘draconian bill’.

“This central government has proven that through this bill they want to be in power across the country. They don’t want any other political party to flourish,” said Chowdhury.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that everyone should ‘welcome’ the bill.

“The present picture of politicians and politics in front of common people is adverse. We need to come out of the same. Why is TMC so afraid? Everyone should welcome the bill,” added Bhattacharya.

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay welcoming the bill said that such an act was needed to ‘clean’ the system.