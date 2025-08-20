 Amit Shah Tables Bills In Lok Sabha To Remove Tainted PMs, CMs & Ministers After 30 Days In Jail; Opposition Creates Ruckus - VIDEO
The chaos unfolded as he tabled the bills aimed to remove a Union Minister, Chief Minister, or even the Prime Minister if they remain under arrest or detention for 30 consecutive days in cases carrying a minimum sentence of five years.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Amit Shah | Sansad TV/YT

New Delhi: Members of the Opposition on Wednesday created a ruckus, tore up copies of three key bills, and threw paper bits towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The chaos unfolded as he tabled bills aimed to remove a Union Minister, Chief Minister, or even the Prime Minister if they remain under arrest or detention for 30 consecutive days in cases carrying a minimum sentence of five years.

Videos from the Lok Sabha proceedings showed bits of paper flying towards HM Shah as he was speaking in the house.

Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

He also proposed sending the bllls to a joint committee of Parliament.The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges. According to the bill, the removed minister, CM or PM can be re-appointed after their release from jail.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi argued in the house, “Sections of this bill can be used to destabilise governments. This bill is nothing but creating a gestapo.”

Amit Shah Vs KC Venugopal In Lok Sabha

Congress MP KC Venugopal during the chaos in the house questioned, "This bill is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution. BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the home minister a question? When he was the home minister of Gujarat, he was arrested – did he uphold morality at that time?"

Responding to which Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Now listen to me, I want to clear the record. False charges were levelled against me. I had resigned before being arrested out of a moral responsibility. And I didn't take up any post until I was acquitted by the courts.”

The ruckus in the Lok Sabha prompted the speaker to adjourn the proceedings first till 3 pm and then again till 5 pm.

