On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

A shocking video of a man molesting a woman outside a busy sweet shop in Rajasthan's Jaipur has surfaced on social media. The video shows a man groping a woman's breast as she was coming out of the sweet shop, leaving her shocked.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening outside the famous Rajasthan Mishthan Bhandar. The accused has been identified as Gautam, who was later handed over to the police after being thrashed by the public for groping the woman.

According to reports, the accused tried to inappropriately touch the woman who was standing at the counter. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The woman immediately shouted and complained, after which the customers present in the shop caught Gautam. Enraged people thoroughly thrashed the accused, slapped him, hurled abuses, and handed him over to the police.

According to reports, the police have registered a case against Gautam under POCSO and harassment provisions. Local people are calling it a matter that raises questions about women's safety, while the shop owner has promised to strengthen security measures.