AP Woman Beats Intoxicated Man For Molesting Her In Middle Of Street, Violent Brawl Erupts | VIDEO | X @TEAM_CBN1

Andhra Pradesh: A violent brawl was seen in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, where, in a bold display of courage, a young woman stood up against harassment, thrashing a drunk youth who allegedly misbehaved and harassed her while she was riding her scooter in the Housing Board Colony. She confronted him and taught him a lesson with the help of locals. The fight escalated when the offender's friends showed up at the scene. Fortunately, local police intervened in the matter in time. Onlookers captured the entire incident, and it is now going viral on the Internet.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth, reportedly intoxicated, inappropriately touched the woman in a crowded stretch of the colony. The woman immediately stopped her vehicle and confronted him, and began to beat him. Locals quickly gathered at the scene and extended their support to the woman, ensuring that the accused could not flee.

WATCH VIDEO:

Violent Brawl Erupts When His Friends Showed Up:

The situation escalated when the youth’s friends arrived and attempted to intervene on his behalf. However, the woman, undeterred, continued to thrash the offender even as his associates tried to launch a counterattack. With the support of bystanders, she stood her ground until the police were called to the spot.

Swift Police Action:

The altercation only came under control after police personnel reached the scene. Officers intervened to disperse the crowd and took the accused into custody. Police sources confirmed that the youth was heavily intoxicated and would face charges of harassment and public nuisance.

The incident, captured on mobile phones and shared widely on social media, has gone viral, with netizens praising the young woman’s bravery. The woman is being hailed by netizens for showing utmost bravery and courage to confront the man and teach him a lesson.

Residents of Anantapur and netizens have demanded stricter action against such offenders, stressing that public spaces should be safe for women. Authorities assured that necessary legal steps are being taken against the accused.