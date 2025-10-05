 Caught On Camera: On-Duty Garbage Collector Slapped & Threatened With Gun By Local Goons In Noida; Police Responds
Updated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Caught On Camera: On-Duty Garbage Collector Slapped & Threatened With Gun By Local Goons; Police Responds | X @neerajxpression

Noida: A shocking incident from Hoshiarpur village in Sector 16, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has sparked outrage after a sanitation worker was reportedly assaulted and threatened with a pistol by a local man. It is unclear where the dispute started between them. A viral video showed the local man assaulting the on-duty worker, slapping him, and also brandishing his pistol, threatening him.

According to eyewitness accounts and a viral video circulating on social media, the accused, described as a thug, approached the on-duty garbage collector during his work and suddenly brandished a pistol. He also slapped the worker and issued threats, creating panic in the area.

The video was posted by @neerajxpression on X. The caption of the video reads, "In Sector 16's Hoshiarpur village of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a thug brandished a pistol and assaulted a sanitation worker on duty. Concerned authorities should immediately arrest the culprit."

The disturbing visuals have triggered widespread condemnation online, with citizens demanding strict action against the offender. Residents alleged that such an act not only disrespects essential workers but also threatens public safety.

In response, UP police officials responded to the viral video on X by tagging Noida Police officials on it. The police response reads, "@noidapolice - Please kindly inform us and take necessary action.

Sanitation workers’ groups have also voiced concern, urging the authorities to ensure protection for frontline staff who serve the community daily. The viral clip has once again brought into focus the rising instances of public harassment caught on camera and the urgent need for accountability.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "The police should break the hands and feet of such goons, whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition, or to any organization. I have full faith in the UP police that this stage-performing goon will soon be sent to jail. @Uppolice."

Another user commented, "@Uppolice@noidapolice Please take strict action against such people."

