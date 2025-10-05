Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH | X @rajgarh_mamta1

Following the shocking tragedy in Kheragarh, Agra, of 13 youths drowned in the Uttang River while immersing a goddess idol, villagers were enraged by the opening of a liquor shop outside Kusiyapur village. They vandalized the shop, causing chaos. Villagers claimed that despite the tragic incident in the village, alcohol was still being sold.

The police administration had not imposed any restrictions on the situation. A large number of women gathered there, shouting slogans and creating a ruckus for a long time. Upon receiving the information, the police force arrived. Only then did the situation calm down. By then, liquor bottles worth lakhs had been broken and destroyed.

WATCH VIDEO:

यूपी के आगरा में महिलाओं ने अंग्रेजी शराब के ठेके पर धावा बोला और लाखों रुपए की शराब तोड़कर चली गईं !!



यह वही गाँव है गां 2 दिन पहले देवी मूर्ति विसर्जन के समय 13 लोग डूबे थे।



अभी तक 7 लापता हैं। माना जा रहा है कि उसी के गुस्से में ये हंगामा हुआ। pic.twitter.com/1LWLYsz3ZQ — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) October 5, 2025

The video shows tons of bottles of liquor broken down on the road outside the shop after it was vandalised by a group of women. Cops can also be seen at the scene taking cognizance of the incident.

Tragic Incident In Kheragarh:

Thirteen youths from Kusiyapur village in Kheragarh, who drowned while immersing a goddess idol in the Uttang River in Agra, out of which seven remained unaccounted for even on the third day. The search operation by the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued on Saturday.

To search for the young men, the river's flow was diverted through the flooded area by creating a channel. A temporary dam was constructed to reduce the river's water level within a 250-meter area. The water was drained by creating a channel.

Meanwhile, the family members' eyes have become stone-cold, waiting for their loved ones. Their tears have dried up. Thousands of people gathered at the scene, waiting for the drowned youths to be rescued.