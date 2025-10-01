Delhi: Zomato Delivery Partner Calls Cops After Drunk Govt Teacher Refuses To Pay For Food, Police Take Action | VIDEO

Zomato Delivery Partner Calls Cops On Drunk Customer Who Refused To Pay For Food, Got Dragged To Hospital After Heated Confrontation | VIDEO | X @KhatriRajeesh

A shocking incident has come to light from Narela, Delhi, where a heated confrontation between a Zomato delivery boy and a customer led to swift action from the Delhi Police. A drunk man who ordered food from Zomato allegedly refused to pay the delivery partner and was later dragged down to the hospital when the delivery guy called the cops on him. The incident occurred on September 29.

Police reported that on September 29, around 9 PM, a PCR call was reported from a Zomato delivery agent who informed them that the customer who ordered the food took the delivery from the agent, but refused to pay for it. He also accused the customer of physically and verbally assaulting him for being late.

As soon as the information was received, the PCR team reported to the scene and experienced a similar instance, which led to a police intervention into the matter. When the police arrived at the incident, they found two people partying inside their flat and in a heavily intoxicated condition.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the police report, the customer called the police inside their flat and was still refusing to pay for the order. The police reported that he was trying to manhandle the cops. Due to an unforeseen situation, the cops had to take him into custody for his misbehavior.

In the CCTV video, which is going viral on the Internet, two cops can be seen forcefully dragging the man out of his flat through the staircase. The cops reportedly took him to the hospital and did an MLC on him. Severe alcohol poisoning was found in the test, and he revealed his name as Rajkumar during the test.

OFFICIAL POLICE STATEMENT:

#WATCH | Delhi: On an online food delivery boy allegedly being bullied by a person in a drunken state in Narela, DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy says, "This incident happened on 29 September. We received a PCR call at around 9:55 pm from the delivery boy who said that the… pic.twitter.com/CpcAYRHHo2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

In the official police statement, the man was identified as Rushi Kumar, who is a government teacher by profession. Police said that he was taken into custody along with his drunk companion. The delivery agent did not register a complaint due to time constraints and thus, the accused were released after counselling. Police reported that further action will be taken if the delivery agent registers an official complaint.