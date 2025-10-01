Chaos Erupts As Cow Storms Into Garba Pandal, ‘Spider-Man’ Arrives For Rescue, Here's What Happened Ahead - Hilarious VIDEO Surfaces

Watch: Chaos Erupts As Cow Enters Garba Pandal, ‘Spider-Man’ Arrives For Rescue, Here's What Happened Ahead | Instagram @tv1indialive

In a dramatic turn of events, a cow reportedly entered a Garba pandal, and chaos erupted among attendees. It is still unclear where the incident occurred, but a video is surfacing on social media that claims the cow accidentally entered the live Garba night, leading to a sudden panic among Garba lovers, who were playing at that time. The video also showed a local dressed as Spider-Man came to the rescue of the people, but ran away when the cow tried to chase him.

A video circulating widely on social media claims to show the moment the animal barged into a live Garba night celebration. The clip opens with hundreds of attendees dancing in sync when suddenly screams erupt as the cow rushes into the pandal. Panic-stricken participants scatter in all directions, trying to avoid the animal.

WATCH VIDEO:

Amid the chaos, a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume is seen stepping forward in an apparent attempt to distract or control the cow. However, the situation takes a comic turn when the cow charges at him, forcing the ‘superhero’ to flee as well, drawing laughter online.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, though the pandal reportedly witnessed minor damage in the commotion. Authorities have not yet verified where and when the video was recorded.

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens have been sharing and commenting on the footage, with many calling it 'Spider-Man: Into the Garba-verse.' While some praised the costumed individual’s courage in trying to intervene, others joked that even Spider-Man couldn’t handle the unexpected challenge.

One user commented, "Spiderman needs help after a few seconds." While one commented, "It looks funny, but it looks more funnier when Spider-Man arrives." Another user commented, "Cow be like: You guys forget worshipping my mother, let me show you, and Spider-Man trying best to fit in frame."