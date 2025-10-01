Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens | Instagram @jilha.varta

Mumbai: Mumbai's lifeline local trains are always a hot topic for netizens due to their overcrowding, delays, and everyday struggles of the passengers. But as mentioned, these local trains are the lifeline of the dream city; Mumbaikars know exactly how to make it vibrant and fun.

During the ongoing festive season of Navaratri, many visuals are surfacing on social media where passengers can be seen playing Garba inside moving local trains. In a similar video, a group of female passengers were seen playing Garba at Dadar Railway Station.

Dadar Railway Station is considered one of the busiest stations as it stands as a center between both Central and Western Railways. The video surfacing on social media shows several women passengers playing Garba on one of the platforms at the station. The women enjoying the Garba caught all the attention at the station, and a video recorded by an onlooker quickly went viral on the Internet.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @jilha.varta on Instagram.

In the video, all the bags of the women passengers can be seen piled up on the platform floor, while all of them can be seen playing Garba while circling the bags. Many other passengers, simply amazed by the unusual sight, can be seen recording and walking at the station.

Similar Recent Incidents:

Women Play Garba In Mumbai AC Local Train

A video from the ladies' coach of the 10:16 am Borivali to Churchgate AC local train on Thursday morning has gone viral, showing women commuters breaking into spontaneous Garba.

As Gujarati folk songs echoed in the background, a few passengers came forward to perform Garba steps while others clapped, cheered, and sang along. The otherwise mundane ride turned festive, showing the unity and cheer that the season brings to daily commuters. The video was captured by a Free Press Journal Reporter commuting to Churchgate.