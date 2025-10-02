'Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi': Auto Driver Narrowly Escapes Crushing Death As Huge 'LIC' Banner Hoarding Collapses - VIDEO Surfaces

Auto Driver Narrowly Escapes Crushing Death As Huge 'LIC' Banner Hoarding Collapses | X

Mumbai, October 02: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which an auto-rickshaw driver had a narrow escape. His swift reaction and timing of escape saved him from an untimely death. The viral video shows that the auto driver escapes from his auto-rickshaw moments before a huge hoarding came crushing down on his rickshaw. The driver reacted quickly and escaped death from a margin of nanoseconds.

Incident Details

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and it can be seen in the video that a massive hoarding with a banner of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collapsed allegedly due to heavy rains. An auto-rickshaw was coming in the same direction where the hoarding tilted. The driver applied emergency brakes and hurriedly came out of the auto. As soon as he came out of the auto, the structure collapsed on the vehicle and the auto was crushed.

Timely Escape

The driver was inches away from being crushed under the heavy structure. He managed to escape death and a major mishap was averted due to his alertness. The hoarding was put up in the middle of the road, which seemed a gate like structure. Another vehicle was also crushed under the hoarding which was coming from the opposite side.

Onlooker Raises Alarm

The video also shows that an onlooker was filming the incident, when the hoarding was collapsing. He raised an alarm and alerted the auto-rickshaw driver, due to which the driver managed to escape from the auto. The exact location where the incident occurred is not known yet, however, it is being claimed that the incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Similar Incident In The Past

A similar incident of hoarding collapse occurred in Mumbai's Ghatkopar which reportedly claimed the lives of 17 people, leaving 75 injured.