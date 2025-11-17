 Telangana: Japanese Ambassador To India Ono Keiichi Praises Biryani As 'Truly Addictive' During Visit
Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, praised Telangana’s Hyderabadi biryani as "truly addictive" for its rich spices and bold flavors during his visit. He also held talks with Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to deepen Japan-AP industrial ties, discussing opportunities in EVs, pharma, and manufacturing, following the successful CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: Japanese Ambassador To India Ono Keiichi Praises Biryani As 'Truly Addictive' During Visit | X @JapanAmbIndia

Hyderabad (Telangana): Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, shared a post that showed him relishing Biryani during his visit to Telangana and stated that he was amazed by its rich spices and bold flavours.

In a post on X, the Ambassador said, "Enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani during visit to Telangana! Amazed by its rich spices and bold flavors -- "truly addictive!"

article-image

Earlier, Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, held talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on deepening Japan-Andhra Pradesh ties.

Ono also congratulated Naidu on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025. Had a great follow-up meeting with Hon'ble CM Mr N Chandrababu Naidu to deepen Japan-AP industrial ties." Naidu said they discussed about exploring Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors.

article-image

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Tweet

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, to explore Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors, from building a strong supply-chain ecosystem for EVs and battery manufacturing to new opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, shipbuilding, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). We also discussed deepening collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, drawing inspiration from Koyama, Japan's pharma capital. I am pleased that 20 Japanese companies have joined us at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag and expressed strong interest in Andhra Pradesh. Japan's culture of precision and perfection is truly admirable, and we look forward to further strengthening this trusted partnership."

article-image

Andhra Pradesh was placed at the centre of India's next phase of growth as business leaders announced concrete plans for finance, skills and healthcare at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

