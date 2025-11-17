'Future Is Clearly Saffron': Telangana BJP's Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral After Rajamouli's Varanasi Teaser Launch | X @BJP4Telangana

A recent social media post by the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked widespread online discussion, blending pop culture, technology, and political symbolism into a single witty message. The party posted on X (formerly Twitter): “From Apple’s newest phone to Rajamouli’s next epic—the future is clearly Saffron.” The statement quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens across the country.

The post cleverly referenced two major trending topics, the newly launched iPhone 17, which introduced a striking saffron-coloured variant, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic, whose teaser recently showcased superstar Mahesh Babu in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar, dressed in a saffron outfit. By linking these cultural and technological moments to the colour saffron, a shade deeply associated with the BJP’s identity, the party attempted to make a symbolic and sharply timed political point.

TAKE A LOOK:

From Apple’s newest phone to Rajamouli’s next epic—

the future is clearly Saffron. 🔶 pic.twitter.com/j2YMtTyRGf — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 15, 2025

Supporters praised the post for its humour and creativity, one user commented, "BJP all state accounts are on fire going with he trends... BJP social media game is too strong." Another user jokingly wrote, “Yes absolutely ... at this rate even traffic lights will skip red & green and just glow saffron full-time.”

While another user wrote, “BJP has clearly lost its mind. Meaning of SAFFRON has nothing to do with what BJP/RSS people do on day to day basis.”

Many users said the party’s social media team had “upped their game,” appreciating the clever wordplay while some are criticizing it, saying, "This shows the level of stupidity, ignorance, childish behavior!"

However, reactions were far from unanimous. Several users criticised the post for injecting political symbolism into entertainment and consumer tech discussions. Some argued that colour-based comparisons were unnecessary, while others accused the party of attempting to politicise unrelated pop culture moments.

Despite the varied responses, the post succeeded in grabbing widespread attention, demonstrating how deeply politics now intersects with digital culture and trending topics.