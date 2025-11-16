'Completely Unacceptable': 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli's Criticised For Lord Hanuman Comment At Varanasi Event, Netizens Demand Apology - VIDEO

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his epic films inspired by Hindu mythology, is facing criticism after his recent remarks on Lord Hanuman during the launch event of his new film Varanasi in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 15).
At the event, Rajamouli openly admitted to being an atheist and shared his personal experiences growing up. “When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry,” he said. The filmmaker also clarified that he does not believe in God.
The statement has triggered discussion and debate online. Many fans expressed surprise, noting that Rajamouli’s blockbuster films, including Baahubali and RRR, have drawn heavily from Hindu epics and mythology.
An X user wrote, “Too disappointed with S S Rajamouli sir remarks reg Lord Hanuman. He maybe an atheist but doing such comments reg a god is completely unacceptable.”
While some have defended Rajamouli’s right to personal beliefs, others have criticised his remarks as insensitive.
"He didn't give credits to God when he got success. But when he fails a bit, he is ready to blame God," wrote another user.
"He spoke facts why y'all wanna give credit of a hardworking guy to God?? It's his intelligence hard work, blood and sweat that made him this far....He can speak his mind however he wants y'all just make your Gods look insecure," wrote another user.
"Why should you blame Hanuman when your team couldn’t work? Blame your team and technicians instead," criticised another user.
The event drew massive attention, with lead actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas presenting the first glimpse. Also spotted were Prithviraj Sukumaran, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, who cheered for Mahesh from the front rows.
Adding to the evening’s grandeur, actress-singer Shruti Haasan delivered a live performance of her recently released single from the film, composed by MM Keeravaani.