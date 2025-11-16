'Completely Unacceptable': 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli's Criticised For Lord Hanuman Comment At Varanasi Event, Netizens Demand Apology - VIDEO

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his epic films inspired by Hindu mythology, is facing criticism after his recent remarks on Lord Hanuman during the launch event of his new film Varanasi in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 15).

At the event, Rajamouli openly admitted to being an atheist and shared his personal experiences growing up. “When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry,” he said. The filmmaker also clarified that he does not believe in God.

The statement has triggered discussion and debate online. Many fans expressed surprise, noting that Rajamouli’s blockbuster films, including Baahubali and RRR, have drawn heavily from Hindu epics and mythology.

An X user wrote, “Too disappointed with S S Rajamouli sir remarks reg Lord Hanuman. He maybe an atheist but doing such comments reg a god is completely unacceptable.”

Too disappointed with S S Rajamouli sir remarks reg lord hanuman. He maybe an atheist but doing such comments rega god is completely unacceptable. #GlobeTrotter #Varanasi



https://t.co/jV0ErNVxAZ — Keerthy✨ (@itsmeme1063) November 15, 2025

While some have defended Rajamouli’s right to personal beliefs, others have criticised his remarks as insensitive.

"He didn't give credits to God when he got success. But when he fails a bit, he is ready to blame God," wrote another user.

He didn't say anything wrong just letting out his emotions is also wrong.? evvariki anna bada annipisthadi ala ayithe mana exam result pothe neh tittukuntam 100 times devudini antha pedda event sariga avvakapothe kotham feel avvadam tappaaa — Dr. Ahlad Sreedharala (@AhladSreedhara2) November 15, 2025

"He spoke facts why y'all wanna give credit of a hardworking guy to God?? It's his intelligence hard work, blood and sweat that made him this far....He can speak his mind however he wants y'all just make your Gods look insecure," wrote another user.

"Why should you blame Hanuman when your team couldn’t work? Blame your team and technicians instead," criticised another user.

While SS Rajamouli recently made comments that upset many people - blaming lord hanuman for a technical glitch 👎



Meanwhile our Boyapati promoting Sanatana Dharma & showing the imp of the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita through his commercial movies #Akhanda2 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/quGk998naB — Hemanth NBK 🦁 (@HemanthNBK2) November 16, 2025

When Rajamouli realizes Hanuman is not real, but a fictional character from MYTHologies: https://t.co/jEfxLGzeob — Pratyusha (@PratyushaUSA) November 16, 2025

Atheism Against #HanumanJi Is Unacceptable Mr.Rajamouli….



On The Contrary You Are Trying To Fool Audience & Making Money In Name Of #ShreeRam Is Totally Pathetic👎🏻@ssrajamouli Pls Remember Where There Is Jai Shree Ram, Our Beloved Hanuman Ji Follows & Worshipped By Crores Of… pic.twitter.com/YCm3pb9wDV — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) November 16, 2025

Rajamouli's father was in RSS and now he is showing the world what RSS is preaching from 100+ years about hinduism. It is supreme and timeless. pic.twitter.com/avzUQdbdmj — Harshit (@mawaikal) November 16, 2025

In the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli’s new movie Varanasi, a technical glitch prevented smooth playback.



Rajamouli then shared a personal story about doubting faith:



[0:0:1 → 0:0:10] “I didn’t have much faith in God.”

[0:0:14 → 0:0:25] “My father came and said that Hanuman… https://t.co/aR06Y8FNYb — Prashant (@prashant10gaur) November 16, 2025

The event drew massive attention, with lead actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas presenting the first glimpse. Also spotted were Prithviraj Sukumaran, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, who cheered for Mahesh from the front rows.

Adding to the evening’s grandeur, actress-singer Shruti Haasan delivered a live performance of her recently released single from the film, composed by MM Keeravaani.