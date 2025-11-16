 'I Am Honoured': Keerthy Suresh Appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate For Child Rights
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Am Honoured': Keerthy Suresh Appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate For Child Rights

'I Am Honoured': Keerthy Suresh Appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate For Child Rights

Actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate to champion children's rights, mental health, and well-being. Known for her strong roles and advocacy for gender equality, she will raise awareness and inspire action to support every child’s development. UNICEF praises her influence to help vulnerable children thrive.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Keerthy Suresh | Instagram

New Delhi: In a proud moment, actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Known for working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, the National Award-winning actor will further join the movement to champion the rights of children with UNICEF. She will not only lend her voice and influence to advance children's and adolescents' mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, but will also help to build greater awareness and action for every child.

Keerthy, who has been recognised for her nuanced portrayal of strong women, has time and again reflected her belief in gender equality, empowerment, and social change through films.

Read Also
Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors...
article-image

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey acknowledged the actor's profound connection with audiences, which she believes will provide a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children's rights and well-being.

FPJ Shorts
Union HM Amit Shah To Chair Northern Zonal Council Meet In Faridabad To Review Women’s Safety, Education And Key Inter-State Issues
Union HM Amit Shah To Chair Northern Zonal Council Meet In Faridabad To Review Women’s Safety, Education And Key Inter-State Issues
Delhi Car Blast: Haryana Woman Doctor Linked To ‘White Collar’ Terror Module Detained In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Probe
Delhi Car Blast: Haryana Woman Doctor Linked To ‘White Collar’ Terror Module Detained In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Probe
On National Press Day, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls For Strong Protection Of Media Freedom Amid ‘Institutional Pressure’
On National Press Day, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls For Strong Protection Of Media Freedom Amid ‘Institutional Pressure’
What Is Victor Wembanyama's Height? Spurs Forward TOWERS Over Draymond Green In VIRAL Video
What Is Victor Wembanyama's Height? Spurs Forward TOWERS Over Draymond Green In VIRAL Video

"As UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our shared mission to reach every child, every young person - especially the most vulnerable - with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and equipped to pursue their dreams," she added, as per a press release.

The 'Baby John' actor also opened up about her latest initiative and shared, "Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive."

Read Also
'I Feel Light As A Butterfly': Sherlyn Chopra Undergoes 825g Silicone Breast Implant Removal, Warns...
article-image

On the work front, Keerthy will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, 'Revolver Rita'. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay among others.

'Revolver Rita' will hit theatres on November 28.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Honoured': Keerthy Suresh Appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate For Child Rights

'I Am Honoured': Keerthy Suresh Appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate For Child Rights

Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors...

Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors...

Disha Patani's Father Granted Weapons Licence After Attack On Ancestral Home In UP's Bareilly

Disha Patani's Father Granted Weapons Licence After Attack On Ancestral Home In UP's Bareilly

Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Goes Completely Off Social Media: 'Thank You For Standing By Me,...

Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Goes Completely Off Social Media: 'Thank You For Standing By Me,...

F1 OTT Release Date : Here's When And Where You Can Stream Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Film

F1 OTT Release Date : Here's When And Where You Can Stream Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Film