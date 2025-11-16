Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, 90, Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After A Week, Doctors Share Health Update

File photo of Prem Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hopsital on Saturday (November 15). He was admitted on November 8 after he complained of breathing discomfort. Reportedly, the 90-year-old actor was treated for chest congestion.

According to media reports, doctors at the hospital confirmed that Chopra has a pre-existing heart condition and had also developed a viral infection affecting his lungs. They also clarified that he was never in a critical condition.

Given his age and overall health, he was reportedly monitored for several days. The actor’s family stated that he responded well to treatment and was stable enough to be discharged and return home.

A few days back, actor Sharman Joshi, who is married to the veteran actor's daughter Prerana Chopra, said, "All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow."

Chopra, who turned 90 on September 23, 2025, has featured in over 380 films during his six-decade-long career. Renowned for his powerful screen presence and memorable dialogues, he became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated villains.

With a prolific career, Chopra has delivered some of Bollywood’s most iconic performances. He established a unique identity on screen with memorable roles in films like Prem Nagar, Upkar, and Bobby, becoming synonymous with suave, stylish, and unmistakable villainy. His dialogue from Bobby, "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," remains one of the most quoted dialogues in Hindi cinema.

The veteran actor began his career in Punjabi cinema, making his debut with the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh.