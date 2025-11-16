Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Goes Completely Off Social Media: 'Thank You For Standing By Me, Giving Me Strength'

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, known for chartbusters like Saiyaara and Raataan Lambiyan, has announced that he is stepping away from social media. The composer issued an official statement on Sunday (November 16) through his Instagram account and informed fans that he will no longer be personally active online.

In a detailed note, Bagchi shared that he is taking a break from all social media platforms to focus on himself. "Hi all my fans and followers, I wanted to share something important with you. I'm taking a step back from Instagram and going completely off social media for a while," he wrote.

He clarified that his Instagram account will now be handled exclusively by his agency. "From now on, my account will be handled only by my agency. For any queries, collaborations, bookings or work-related communication, please reach out through DMs. All the official numbers and contact details are provided in the bio," the note read.

The composer also expressed gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support over the years. “Thank you for loving my music, for standing by me, and for giving me strength every day. Your support means everything to me,” he said.

Bagchi concluded by stating that his page would remain active strictly for professional updates. His decision to step back comes at a time when several artists have been vocal about taking digital detoxes for their mental well-being.

Bagchi has delivered several Bollywood chartbusters over the years. He has composed hit songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Saki Saki, Aankh Marey, Badri Ki Dulhania, Morni Banke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track and many more.

When Saiyaara released, he opened up about going through a difficult phase in his life while working on the music for the film. In one of his interviews, Tanishk spoke about battling depression and self-doubt during the creative process, and how the film became a turning point for both his personal and professional journey.

He also broke up wit his girlfriend just before he started work on Saiyaara.

"Mera breakup chal raha tha beech mein. Tabhi hi main ye sab gaane kar raha tha. Main bahot relate kar paa raha tha. Gaana karte karte mujhe aisa feel hua ki main woh moment miss kar liya uske sath. If anyone is going through a breakup, they will go and patch up the next day after hearing the song," he said.

The title track of Saiyaara has become quite popular with fans. Composed by Tanishk, the song's emotional tune and touching lyrics have connected with people. It is being used in reels, videos, and social media posts, especially for romantic or sad moments.