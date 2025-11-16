 Farah Khan Admits She's 'Bit Scared' Of Huma Qureshi After Watching Her In Delhi Crime S3: 'Will Be Nicer To You...'
Huma Qureshi is earning widespread praise for her chilling performance as Badi Didi in Delhi Crime Season 3. Her close friend Farah Khan shared stills on Instagram, writing she was 'astounded and awed' by Huma's range, joking she is now 'a bit scared.' She added, "If you don't win every award…I’ll snatch it and give it to you."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is receiving praise from all corners for her role as Meena, aka Badi Didi in the recently released series Delhi Crime Season 3, starring Shefali Shah in the lead. Huma's close friend, director Farah Khan, couldn't stop praising the actress, jokingly admitting that she is now a 'bit scared' after watching Huma in the show, and adding that she is 'astounded' and 'awed' by her range as an actor.

On Sunday, Farah took to her Instagram story and wrote, "So proud of u @iamhumaq… just finished Delhi Crime… and astounded and awed by ur range as an actor… u know I rarely praise you so u also know this is genuine… love, and a bit scared at how disturbing ur character was… will be nicer to you from now."

Farah Khan Hopes Huma Qureshi Wins Every Award For Delhi Crime 3

The filmmaker futher added, “If u don’t win every award for this… I will personally go up and snatch it and give it to you @iamhumaq…"

In response, Huma said, "Hahaha, you are the best… learnt all my monster behaviour from you. Loveee you Farah to the moon and back."

The new chapter of the Emmy-winning series sees Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang reprise their roles, while Sayani Gupta makes new entries.

Delhi Crime Season 3 premiered on November 13 on Netflix.

While the first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, the second explored the infamous Chaddi Baniyan gang.

