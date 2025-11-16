'Please Be Careful': Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp To Contact Photographers

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari issued a statement revealing that someone has been impersonating her on WhatsApp and using her photos to contact photographers with fake photoshoot requests. On Sunday, November 16, the actress took to her Instagram handle, and shared a note along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.

Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Of Her WhatsApp Impersonator

The 39-year-old actress wrote, "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots'."

Check it out:

Further, Aditi added, "It isn’t me. I don’t reach out like this, and I don’t use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don’t engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you all for those who have my back and are so protective and kind."

Aditi Rao Hydari Work Front

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the 2024 series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she played the role of Bibbojaan.

The ensemble cast also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others.

Next, Aditi will be seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan alongside Pankaj Tripathi, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is described as a chaotic, slice-of-life comedy. The release date for Parivarik ManuRanjan is yet to be announced.

Aditi also has the upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re, co-starring Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. The show is created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali.

She will next be seen in the Indo-British co-production Lioness, in which she portrays a fictional character named Mehak Kaur.