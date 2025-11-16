 Ajay Devgn Recalls Horrifying Skydiving Training Incident In US, Says He Saw A Man Fall To Death: 'His Parachute Didn't Open...'
Actor Ajay Devgn, known for his iconic high-risk stunts since Phool Aur Kaante (1991), recently recalled a terrifying skydiving incident while promoting De De Pyaar De 2. The 56-year-old actor said, "I saw someone fall because his parachute didn’t open, and he died… and I was next." He also mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio's similar near-fatal experience.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who made his debut with his iconic leg-split entry on two bikes in Phool Aur Kaante (1991), has been associated with high-risk stunts ever since, following in the footsteps of his father, action director Veeru Devgn. Recently, while promoting De De Pyaar De 2, he recalled a horrifying skydiving experience where he witnessed a man die right in front of him.

In a candid conversation with BookMyShow, Madhavan praised Ajay's fearlessness, revealing how he once jumped out of a plane for a skydiving scene without any prior practice. Responding to this, Devgn recalled an incident from his training in the US and said, "As soon as I reached, I saw someone fall because his parachute didn’t open, and he died, right in front of me. And it was me next."

Further, Ajay added, "Something similar happened with Leonardo DiCaprio, but his instructor jumped after him and saved his life. You will even find a message from him there that reads: 'Thanks for saving my life.'"

On the work front, Ajay was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De. While Rakul Preet Singh and Jaaved Jaaferi reprised their roles, the new cast included R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Ishita Dutta, among others.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. After its theatrical run, De De Pyaar De 2 is reportedly expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.

Next, the 56-year-old actor has Drishyam 3 in his pipeline.

