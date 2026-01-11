 Golden Globes 2026: When & Where To Watch The Award Ceremony LIVE In India
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Hollywood’s awards season is set to kick off in grand style as the Golden Globes is set to return with their 83rd edition, bringing together the biggest names in global film and television. For Indian viewers eager to catch the action live, the early-morning ceremony promises a glamorous start to the week, complete with red-carpet fashion, star-studded moments, and major award announcements.

The Golden Globes 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 11, at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Owing to the time difference, the main awards ceremony will be broadcast live in India at 6:30 am IST on Monday, January 12. Internationally, the event begins at around 8 pm EST.

article-image

In the United States, the awards will be telecast on the CBS Television Network, with streaming available on Paramount+. The live stream on Paramount+ will be accessible only to Premium subscribers, while Essential subscribers will be able to watch the ceremony on demand the following day. Red-carpet coverage will begin two hours before the main show and will air on E!.

For audiences in India, the Golden Globes 2026 will stream live on Lionsgate Play at 6:30 am IST. Additionally, following the recent merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, the ceremony will also be available to watch live on JioHotstar at the same time.

Viewers keen on catching celebrity arrivals and fashion moments can tune in to E! for red-carpet coverage, while Variety’s YouTube channel will also stream the pre-show festivities.

This year’s ceremony carries added excitement, as it will recognise excellence not only in film and television but also introduce a Best Podcast category for the first time.

Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is returning as the host after creating history last year as the first woman to present the Golden Globes solo. Speaking about her return, Glaser said, “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus, who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

The evening will also feature an impressive roster of presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner.

Among the leading contenders this year are One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, The White Lotus, and Adolescence. With a refreshed format, high-profile nominees, and global streaming access, the Golden Globes 2026 is set to be a must-watch event.

