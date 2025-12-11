Alia Bhatt Honoured By Golden Globes At Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt | X @filmfare

Los Angeles: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Tunisian actress Hend Sabry were honoured by Golden Globes at a glitzy gala dinner during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Alia has earned critical acclaim and box-office success for standout performances in films such as “Highway,” “Raazi,” “Udta Punjab,” “Dear Zindagi” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi," reports variety.com.

She said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, described Sarby as “a truly iconic performer and humanitarian whose body of work reflects the depth, power, and global impact of Arab cinema,” reports variety.com.

The award for Alia, she said, celebrated “her exceptional contributions to international cinema.”

Sabry was named the recipient of the Omar Sharif Award and Bhatt received the Golden Globes Horizon Award.

Sabry’s performances in films such as “The Yacoubian Building,” “Scheherazade,” “Tell Me a Story” and “Asmaa” won her widespread recognition for her nuanced portrayals of complex, socially resonant characters.

Sabry said, “My career has been devoted to uplifting women with complex stories and I am thrilled to be sharing this Golden Globes stage with Alia Bhatt, one of the next generation’s brightest and most talented stars.”

Among the guests at the event were directors Sean Baker and Darren Aronofsky, actresses Sigourney Weaver, Naomie Harris, Shailene Woodley and Olga Kurylenko, actor-director Idris Elba, and actors Édgar Ramírez, Salman Khan, Henry Golding and Riz Ahmed.

Talking about Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razadan, will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

The film is scheduled to release on 20th March 2026.

