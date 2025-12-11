Fact Check: Netizens Claim Deepika Padukone Has Not Posted Anything About Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, But Here's The Truth

Fact Check: Netizens Wonder Why Deepika Padukone Has Not Posted Even A Single Post On Dhurandhar; Here's The Truth | X @darksisterI

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is leading at the box office currently, straight in the second week after its release on December 5. It also marks the crucial breakthrough for the actor after giving a series of average films over the past few years. Although netizens are quick to point out why his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone haven't been very vocal about the movie, at least publicly.

Normally, Bollywood couples can be seen lauding their partner's performances, sometimes even promoting each other's movies on social media, but Deepika Padukone, who is also India’s official mental health ambassador, restrains herself from publicly promoting Dhurandhar in any way, as alleged by netizens. Users are wondering why she has not even 'posted a single Instagram story' to support Ranveer Singh.

An X user wrote, "Has anyone seen India’s mental health ambassador Deepika Padukone post anything about #Dhurandhar so far? Not a single Instagram story or 𝕏 post. Leave alone the movie, not even for her husband, who played a pivotal role in the movie. Unless I’ve been living under a rock!"

Fact Check:

While several users quipped similar reactions, some users shared screenshots of one of the Instagram stories she posted recently, which is nothing but a quote reading, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" with #Dhurandhar and a sticker of the Indian National Flag.

Further, Deepika Padukone also shared an Instagram story on the day of the film's release, reviewing the performances and praising Ranveer Singh. She wrote in the story on December 5, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh,” followed by a kiss emoji.

She also congratulated the entire cast and crew on the film’s release. Hence, netizens' claims that the actor is not promoting the film are absurd and invalid.