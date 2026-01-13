'Was Silenced & Publicly Shamed': US-Based Artist Reveals Dating Singer Karan Aujla, Says She Was Unaware He Was Married

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is facing allegations from a US-based artist, known as msgorimusic on Instagram and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym. She claimed to have been in a 'private' relationship with Aujla, unaware that he was married to Palak Aujla. She also said she was 'silenced and publicly shamed,' alleging that his team contacted an Indian influencer to spread false information to cover it up.

US-Based Artist Alleges Relationship With Karan Aujla

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, she said, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out."

Since revealing her relationship with Aujla, the artist has been re-sharing posts on her Instagram stories, highlighting how she has been speaking openly about the matter.

However, the exact period when she and Karan Aujla were dating is not known.

'Too Many Women Have Been Manipulated, Shamed...'

Later, she issued a statement saying that when someone speaks the truth, those who benefit from silence become uncomfortable. She wrote this on Monday, January 12, "Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won't participate in that pattern anymore.This is for every woman who's been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don't need permission to stand in your integrity."

She added, You don't need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn't yell. It doesn't chase. It stands. If you're a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back."

As of now, Karan Aujla has not responded to the allegations.