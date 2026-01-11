 Who Was Yeison Jimenez? Know About Colombian Singer Who Died In Plane Crash & Once Spoke About Dreaming Of Dying In An Air Accident
Who Was Yeison Jimenez? Know About Colombian Singer Who Died In Plane Crash & Once Spoke About Dreaming Of Dying In An Air Accident

Yeison Jimenez was a prominent name in Latin music, known for blending traditional Mexican ranchera influences with Colombian musical roots. He had written more than 70 songs and released eight albums during his career. In 2024, he reportedly sold out major venues, including Bogotá’s Movistar Arena and El Campín Stadium

A Colombian pop singer and several members of his team were killed in a tragic plane crash on Saturday while en route to a concert, according to multiple reports from media. The light aircraft, which was carrying singer Yeison Jimenez and his band, reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from a small airstrip in the central Colombian town of Paipa, before bursting into flames.

Who was Yeison Jimenez?

Yeison was a prominent name in Latin music, known for blending traditional Mexican ranchera influences with Colombian musical roots. According to The Metro, he had written more than 70 songs and released eight albums during his career. In 2024, he reportedly sold out major venues, including Bogotá’s Movistar Arena and El Campín Stadium.

The singer is survived by his wife and three children. His stepdaughter, Camila Jimenez, shared an emotional tribute on social media, writing, “I love you dad. You don’t know how much it hurts me to see your videos and for you not to be here.”

About the crash

As per El Colombiano, the 34-year-old artist was travelling to Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, for a scheduled performance when the accident occurred. The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA) later confirmed that a plane with registration number N325FA went down “in the area between Paipa and Duitama,” triggering an immediate emergency response.

An official statement shared on Instagram by representatives from Jimenez’s organisation confirmed the deaths and expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jimenez’s organisation and team deeply regret to announce his passing,” the statement read. “Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, and a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

The statement also identified the other victims of the crash as Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marin, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres. Condolences were extended to their families, with the team expressing solidarity and prayers during what they described as an extremely difficult time.

Adding a chilling dimension to the tragedy, reports have resurfaced of Jimenez speaking about recurring dreams involving a plane accident. During a past podcast interview, he allegedly said he had dreamt multiple times about dying in an aircraft crash, a revelation that has left fans deeply shaken. Just before boarding the flight, he had also shared a reflective message online, reminding followers about humility and life’s unpredictability.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash.

