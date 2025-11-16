'Bade Logon Ke Saath...': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As He Shares Billboards With Abhishek Bachchan, SRK & Akshay Kumar

Photo Via X

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has yet again prooved why he is one of the most humble stars in the industry, and his latest post is proof. On Sunday morning, November 16, Big B took to his official X handle (Twitter) and shared a couple of photos of billboards featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan, along with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, from the Filmfare Awards promotions.

Big B captioned the photos, "T 5566 – Bade bade logon ke saath poster pe apun ka bhi photo chhapta hai!! Maloom hai na?!," as he expressed his excitement

Soon after Big B’s post, several netizens reacted. One X user commented, "Hey @SrBachchan, looks like the Filmfare billboard decided to give you a front-row seat to your own stardom! Those posters are so big, even the traffic lights are jealous. Bade bade logon ke saath indeed—hope you’re signing autographs for the buildings next! (sic)."

Another comment read, "Legendary vibes! When the biggest names come together, it's not just a poster-it's history being made. Absolutely iconic! #Respect."

A third user said, "Sir The older you get, The more you realize that it isn't about Material things or Pride or Ego, it's about our Hearts who they beat for....A Stupid is knowing the Truth, Seeing the Truth, But still Believing the Lie # Jai Hind # Godbless."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan flaunted his, Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek's Filmfare trophies, expressing gratitude.

Big B posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), proudly holding the three trophies. Along with the clip, he shared a message in Hindi: “One family... three members in the same profession... three awards on the same day. 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya... Best Actor 2025 for Abhishek... and mine for the 70-year celebration. Jaya, Abhishek, and I feel deep gratitude toward the public. Many, many thanks.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84, alongside Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee.