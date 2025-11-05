 Amitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13 Years

Amitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13 Years

The superstar, who had purchased the units in 2012 for Rs 8.12 crore, has reportedly earned an estimated 47 per cent return on his investment over 13 years. Both apartments he sold are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon. Over the last couple of years, the megastar has actively been involved in real estate purchases and investments in Mumbai, Alibaug and Ayodhya

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan | Tumblr/ @srbachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon for a combined Rs 12 crore, according to property registration documents obtained by CRE Matrix. The superstar, who had purchased the units in 2012 for Rs 8.12 crore, has reportedly earned an estimated 47 per cent return on his investment over 13 years.

Both apartments are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon East. As per the records, the first apartment, measuring 1,820 sq ft, was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla for Rs 6 crore. The deal included a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. It was officially registered on October 31, 2025.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Buys 3 Plots In Alibag Worth Over ₹6.6 Crore
article-image

The second unit, identical in size at 1,820 sq ft, was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for Rs 6 crore, with the same stamp duty and registration charges. This transaction was completed on November 1, 2025.

Both apartments came with a total of four car parking spaces, according to the registration documents.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Over the last couple of years, the megastar has actively been involved in real estate purchases and investments.

In October 2025, he purchased three prime plots in the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Phase 2 development, in Alibaug, totaling around Rs 6.60 crore.

This was not Bachchan’s first real estate move in Alibaug. In April 2024, he had purchased a 10,000-square-foot land parcel in the same region for Rs 10 crore.

Read Also
Sajid Nadiadwala's Production House Buys 2 Luxury Apartments Worth ₹36.57 Crore In Mumbai’s...
article-image

In addition to his Alibaug and Mumbai properties, Bachchan has also invested in Ayodhya, purchasing several plots in the city in recent years, including a 5,372-square-foot plot ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration. He also owns a 54,000-square-foot plot registered under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust, where he reportedly plans to build a memorial.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 82-year-old superstar will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has upcoming projects including the second installments of Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD.

He is currently busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ek Chatur Naar OTT Release Date Out: Everything You Need To Know About Divya Khosla Kumar, Neil...

Ek Chatur Naar OTT Release Date Out: Everything You Need To Know About Divya Khosla Kumar, Neil...

'Mil Mat Jaana': Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot Warns Hacker After Instagram Account Gets...

'Mil Mat Jaana': Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot Warns Hacker After Instagram Account Gets...

Amitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13...

Amitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13...

Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City Mayor: Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Other Celebs Celebrate...

Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City Mayor: Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Other Celebs Celebrate...

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer To Re-Release In Theatres To Honour Indian Women's Cricket...

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer To Re-Release In Theatres To Honour Indian Women's Cricket...