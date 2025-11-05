Amitabh Bachchan Sells 2 Luxury Apartments In Goregaon For ₹12 Crore, Earns ₹3.8 Crore In 13 Years

Amitabh Bachchan | Tumblr/ @srbachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon for a combined Rs 12 crore, according to property registration documents obtained by CRE Matrix. The superstar, who had purchased the units in 2012 for Rs 8.12 crore, has reportedly earned an estimated 47 per cent return on his investment over 13 years.

Both apartments are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon East. As per the records, the first apartment, measuring 1,820 sq ft, was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla for Rs 6 crore. The deal included a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. It was officially registered on October 31, 2025.

The second unit, identical in size at 1,820 sq ft, was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for Rs 6 crore, with the same stamp duty and registration charges. This transaction was completed on November 1, 2025.

Both apartments came with a total of four car parking spaces, according to the registration documents.

Over the last couple of years, the megastar has actively been involved in real estate purchases and investments.

In October 2025, he purchased three prime plots in the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Phase 2 development, in Alibaug, totaling around Rs 6.60 crore.

This was not Bachchan’s first real estate move in Alibaug. In April 2024, he had purchased a 10,000-square-foot land parcel in the same region for Rs 10 crore.

In addition to his Alibaug and Mumbai properties, Bachchan has also invested in Ayodhya, purchasing several plots in the city in recent years, including a 5,372-square-foot plot ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration. He also owns a 54,000-square-foot plot registered under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust, where he reportedly plans to build a memorial.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 82-year-old superstar will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has upcoming projects including the second installments of Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD.

He is currently busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.